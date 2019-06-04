Sunderland councillor's anger after newly planted trees near city's Northern Spire Bridge are snapped by "mindless" vandals

A councillor has hit out after "mindless" vandals snapped trees which were planted as part of an upgrade to the area near Sunderland's Northern Spire Bridge.

Pallion resident and Liberal Democrat councillor George Smith said he spotted the three snapped trees at the junction of Pallion subway and European Way.

Councillor George Smith next to some of the vandalised trees.

Three more have been destroyed in Paul Watson Way, named after the late council leader, which links the area to the new bridge.

Coun Smith says he has ordered replacement trees from the city council.

Speaking about the vandalism Coun Smith said: “It is disgraceful that some toerag has been going around destroying these trees and spoiling the community for everyone else.

“I’ve ordered replacements from the council – but we shouldn’t have to put up with it.

Councillor George Smith next to some of the vandalised trees.

"Pallion is a great community and a great place to live.

"I’m determined to make sure that the small minority of people who do mindless things like this – or who vandalise the area or leave rubbish in our streets – aren’t allowed to ruin the area or try and bring it down.”