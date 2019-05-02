Sunderland Counbcil wins diversity accolade

Sunderland City Council’s commitment to being one of the most inclusive employers in the country has been celebrated regionally by lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality charity Stonewall.

Stonewall ranked the City Council 76th in its list of the country’s Top 100 Employers in January and have now recognised the council’s rapid progress - which saw it leaping 71 places up the rankings - by naming Sunderland City Council ‘Most Improved North East’ in its Workplace Equality Index awards.

Coun Michael Mordey, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council and portfolio holder with responsibility for equality and diversity, said: “We were delighted to be named one of Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers earlier this year, especially after moving 71 places up the rankings to be placed 76th.

“Being named Most Improved North East is an equally proud moment for us. It’s a real recognition of the efforts of all those involved in our drive to improve equality for all.

“We are also very proud to be part of a city and a region that has so many organisations championing diversity and inclusion, so as well as being an achievement for Sunderland City Council we see this as an accolade for the region as a whole.

“As a council we are determined to continue to innovate and improve at the same time as making sure we use our learning from being a Stonewall Diversity Champion to remain at the forefront of LGBT inclusivity.”

Stonewall’s Top 100 is compiled from submissions to the Workplace Equality Index, a benchmarking tool used by employers to assess their achievements and progress on LGBT equality in the workplace, as well as their wider work in the community and on service provision.

Each organisation must demonstrate their expertise in 10 areas of employment policy and practice, including networking groups, senior leadership, procurement and how well they’ve engaged with LGBT communities.