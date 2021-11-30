The former Grangetown Community Centre in Stannington Grove, Hill View, has been renamed St Michael’s Community Centre, reflective of its status as the only community centre in the St Michael’s Ward.

It’s reopened its doors with a fresh, new look and modernisation works after the community and volunteers came together to breathe new life into the building, which it’s believed dates back to the 1950s.

Among those to help were Johnstone's Decorating Centre in Hendon who donated more than £200 of paint and materials for a DIY day to spruce up the site.

Groups such as Blue Watch Youth Centre, an IT group, slimming group and the police cadets are already using the site.

But the new management committee has arranged an open day to introduce more people to the facility.

Taking place on Saturday, December 11, from 11am to 2pm, the open day is aimed at inviting people to look around, learn more about its existing groups and also showcasing the site for potential groups.

Denis Crompton, development worker, said: “We’re really pleased with the new look, as it was a little dated before. With the open day, we want to show members of the public what’s going on, but also to give us ideas of what they would like the centre to be.”

Re-opening of St Michael's Community Centre. l-rSusan Ferguson of Blue Watch, Jackie Robson of Sunderland Lions, Coun. Peter Wood, Denis Crompton development worker, Coun. Michael Dixon, Liz McEvoy chair and Jackie Kent.

St Michael’s ward councillor, Cllr Michael Dixon said: “The Community Centre on Stannington Grove has given very happy memories for countless people over many years.

"The aim now is to try and attract greater numbers from all age groups to use the facilities on offer. We have re-named it the St Michael’s Community Centre, much recent renovation and redecoration work has taken place along with some essential repairs, while funding agreed by Councillors on the East Area Committee has meant a part-time worker is now in place.

“A new Management Committee of like-minded people has been formed, while the Blue Watch Youth Centre, working with the young people of St Michael’s Ward, will be playing an important role at the centre. It is an exciting time and I do hope individuals or groups will come along to our Open Day where they will be very welcome.”

Liz McEvoy, from the local management team, said: “It’s your community centre so come and have a look round, find out what is going on and tell us what more you would like to see happening here. We are here for you and look forward to welcoming you in.

"Also huge thanks to everyone who has worked so hard to get the centre looking spick and span ready for our open day.”

The community centre will also be a part of a Santa Post Box Trail in which young people can download an app to get a map of locations of 12 post boxes and have to take a photo of themselves at each box.

