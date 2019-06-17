Sunderland City Council encourages people to sign up for Active Sunderland BIG Walk

Sunderland City Council are hoping people put their best foot forward this month and take part in active challenge.

This year's Active Sunderland BIG Walk takes place on June 30 at Herrington Country Park with three routes to choose from to suit all ages and abilities.

With more and more people taking part every year, online bookings in advance are recommended to guarantee that participants receive their event t-shirt and 'goodie bag' to go alongside the medal awarded to everyone taking part.

All entries are £11 and walkers under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.