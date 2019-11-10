Layla's Legacy is launching a Christmas campaign to bring happiness to children from across the region. Pictured is Emma Thornborough from the charity and Layla's mother Amanda Davis.

Layla’s Legacy UK was set up in the name of little Layla Davis, who sadly died aged four in October 2016.

She was diagnosed with a rare heart defect called Shone’s Complex and underwent multiple heart surgeries. The youngster underwent a heart transplant however afterwards she suddenly went into cardiac arrest.

Doctors put her on life support however she tragically died three weeks later.

The charity has been set up in memory of Layla Davis.

In a bid to keep Layla’s memory alive, her parents, Amanda and Stephen Davis, set up Layla’s Legacy to support other families with seriously ill children.

Its work includes providing teddies for newborn babies in Ward 23 and Paediatric Intensive Care Unit within Freeman Hospital, in Newcastle.

The campaign, called ‘Five Wishes of Christmas,’ is calling on people from across the North East to nominate an unwell child who deserves to receive a Christmas surprise from the charity.

The charity is not revealing the full details of the surprise, but said that it will choose five children to receive the gift which will be hand delivered by them.

Layla’s mum Amanda said: “It is hard all year round when you have a sick child, but Christmas is particularly hard.

“We wanted to do a Christmas surprise to lift the spirits of youngsters and their families.

“Layla loved Christmas and so we are trying to create things in her memory to help others – which is why we have this charity.”

Nominations are open from now until November 21 and must include the child’s name, age, condition and the area where they live.

To be eligible, youngsters must be aged 12 and under, from the North East and treated within the region.