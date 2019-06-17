A Sunderland charity is calling on entertainers of all kinds to get involved in a family camp out event this summer.

Friends of Fulwell is holding its second Big Fulwell Family Camp Out at Seaburn Recreation Ground, Sea Lane, on Saturday, July 6.

The Friends of Fulwell camp out event last year.

Suitable for all ages, the event will see the community come together to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment to raise money for the community of Fulwell.

Event organisers Friends of Fulwell are a charity working towards improving the community in a number of different ways, from litter picks, general clean ups and planting flowers to providing young people with new activities.

Following the success of last year’s event the group has decided to make its second camp out even bigger, opening up the site to 40 tent pitches that cater for around 80 people – to involve more members of the community.

Already it has lined up a range of entertainment including acoustic music, a performance from Fulwell Library Community Choir and a range of sporting activities such as volleyball, football and traditional games.

But organisers are on the look out for more entertainers who are able to donate their time to help bring the festival spirit to the event.

Adrienne Dickson, trustee of Friends of Fulwell, said: “We are on the look out for entertainers who would like to come along to our second family camp out.

“We would love to have entertainers of all kinds such as guitarists, children’s dance troupes and bands, come along to the event and donate half an hour of their time to entertain the campers on the afternoon.

“This year’s event is our second and will be bigger, with space for 40 tent pitches.

“It’s a really nice event on the seafront.”

The event will kick off at 4pm and will feature a range of food stalls.

Entry is £25 per tent.

Anyone who would like to get involved as a performer or help with sponsorship is asked to contact the group via Facebook @fulwellfriends

Alternatively contact Adrienne directly on: 07791208973. To book a camping space visit: https://bit.ly/2MGNyqF