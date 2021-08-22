Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott shares wedding news and photograph on Twitter

Julie Elliott has shared a picture of her wedding on Twitter

Julie Elliott tied the knot with her long-term partner Andy on Saturday, August 21.

The Sunderland Central MP shared a post on Twitter, complete with a picture of the happy couple.

She thanked family and friends for making it a wonderful day. The post prompted a raft of congratulatory messages.

She wrote: “[Andy] and I got married yesterday.

"We had a wonderful day. Thank you to all who joined us to make the day so special.”

