Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott shares wedding news and photograph on Twitter
A Sunderland MP has taken to social media to announce her wedding.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 5:34 pm
Julie Elliott tied the knot with her long-term partner Andy on Saturday, August 21.
The Sunderland Central MP shared a post on Twitter, complete with a picture of the happy couple.
She thanked family and friends for making it a wonderful day. The post prompted a raft of congratulatory messages.
She wrote: “[Andy] and I got married yesterday.
"We had a wonderful day. Thank you to all who joined us to make the day so special.”