Four-year-old Jay McDonald with firefighters Becky Hogg and David Cowley at the open day at Sunderland Central Fire Station.

Sunderland Central Fire Station in Railway Row welcomed scores of people to its event, which saw its team put on a demonstration showing how it cuts people free of cars following collisions, while cadets showed how they have been taught to fight a blaze.

Northumbria Police’s mounted section took along Police Horse Peroni, who has returned to duties following a rest period, and stablemate Parker, while the force’s dog team also visited the celebration.

The Army’s recruitment officers set up a climbing wall for youngsters to try out their scrambling skills and The Boxing Hub, which is based at the station, put on demonstrations.

Amanda Loscombe School Of Dance, which is based in Town End Farm, took along 20 members aged from three to 18 to stage displays of their moves.

The Salvation Army supported the day by serving up coffees and teas, with Mayor of Sunderland Councillor David Snowdon and mayoress Councillor Dianne Snowdon attending the event.

Funds raised from the day will be given to the Fire Fighters’ Charity, which supports officers past and present, with donations collected during the day.

Station manager Shaun Makin was delighted with the day and sent his gratitude to all those who had lent their support.

Members of the Boxing Hub based at Sunderland Central Fire Station showcased what they have learned during their training sessions.

“It was a huge success and we had a lot of people through during the day and we want to thank all those who showed their support for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service,” he said.

“We hold this kind of day as community engagement, to try and show people we do out there, to get out those safety messages and what do to keep people safe.”

Face painting, tombolas and a variety of stalls were also set up alongside a host of other activities.

A spokesperson for the service added: “Thank you to everyone who came along to Sunderland Central Community Fire Station today - looks like everyone had a great time.

Two-year-old Monty Lemon enjoys the open day at Sunderland Central Fire Station.

“Thanks also to our police and Army colleagues for making sure there was plenty for our visitors to see and do.”