Sunderland Boxing Day Dip cancelled amid concern over Omicron Covid variant

The Covid pandemic meant there was no dip last year, for the first time in more than half a century.

But organisers Sunderland Lions Club announced last month that they would be holding a scaled-down version this year – at Roker, rather than the usual Seaburn – after reaching an agreement with Sunderland City Council and the Marine Activities Association for the use of their facilities.

But with worries about the new variant on the rise, the Lions have decided they have no choice but to pull the plug on this year’s event as well.

Spokeswoman Anne Fielding said the members felt they would be unable to guarantee the safety of those taking part: “It is with regret that we have to announce that the dip will not take place this year,” she said.

"This is because of the situation regarding Covid and all the uncertainty surrounding it.”

This year’s event would have seen a change in how the dip is run, with silver level entries paying £15 to the Lions then simply turning up in their cars and registering, while gold level entries would be able to use the changing facilities in the Marine Activities Centre in return for a £25 donation.

Sunderland Lions have been planned to cancel this year's reorganised Boxing Day Dip

But with the event still likely to attract sizeable crowds despite the reduced numbers taking part, the Lions have decided they cannot allow the event to go ahead.

"The Lions feel that they cannot be responsible for bringing a large number of people together,” said Anne. "Obviously, those who have registered and paid money will be refunded.

"This is not a decision taken lightly and we regret it very much.

"Thank you to all those who showed an interest and to the organisations who offered to help out.”

Crowds throng the promenade at a previous Boxing Day Dip

The cancellation will be a blow to the Lions, who rely on the Dip to fund their ongoing work helping worthy causes across the city.

The club has been unable to fund-raise during the pandemic but has continued to support food banks and soup kitchens and provide food parcels.

