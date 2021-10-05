Sunderland Bowl on High Street West gave the goodies to the Pallion Action Group (PAG), which has looked out for the welfare of Pallion residents since 1993.

When PAG were given money to spend on people who had suffered most during the pandemic, they spent the money locally including at Sunderland Bowl where their efforts to keep money in the local economy have not been forgotten.

Karen Noble is the manager at PAG and a local councillor. She was invited to the bowling alley to receive gift vouchers, toys and keyrings to be given out in the community.

The gifts were handed to Karen by Brian Smith, promotions manager at Sunderland Bowl, who was keen to recognise PAG’s contribution to the community.

Karen said: “It was just a really nice gesture and it’s helping to get people past covid. We decided to spend our money locally here in Sunderland. But then Brian gave us some extra for free.

“There were people who had a bereavement through covid, or suffered through lockdown, or economically. It’s been a hard time.

“We know how expensive it can be for some people to take the family bowling. It was for anybody who most needed it. We just looked out for people who deserved a bit of a treat.

“They were lovely at the bowling alley and gave them great customer care. It was all just to make people smile again really and help raise the profile of local businesses during covid.”