Sarah shares pictures of herself in places across Sunderland.

Sarah Jayne Adams, 29, started up her blog in 2014 for an academic project while studying at the University of Sunderland and since then she has worked with some of the UK’s biggest beauty brands.

Sarah – who runs her blog and Instagram alongside her full time job – shares her beauty, fashion and lifestyle recommendations to her thousands of followers.

Sarah says her Instagram is her ‘own space’ to share her new favourite products and places online.

Sarah has worked with big national beauty brands across the UK.

She said: “My Instagram started to develop after I launched my blog, it’s just a mixture of everything from beauty to fashion, to places in and around Sunderland that I love – It’s just a bit of fun and I absolutely love it.

"Not a lot of people in Sunderland do this kind of thing so I like to include pictures and places in the city to shed a positive light on it.”

The 29-year-old has worked with the likes of Boots, Missguided, Just My Look, beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury, tanning brand Bondi Sands and small, local brands on projects and in paid partnerships.

Sarah shares beauty and fashion hauls with her 6K followers on Instagram.

She said: “I only work with brands I like and would genuinely recommend to people – I also love helping out ‘underdog’ brands that aren’t necessarily big companies because they’re definitely worth shouting about!

"I’m born and bred in Sunderland so I enjoy taking aspects of living here and implementing that into my Instagram and blog.”

Sarah says her Instagram has also given her the opportunity to be involved with ‘a community of like-minded people’.

She added: “My blog and Instagram is called ‘Plain Sarah Jayne’ because that’s all it is, just your average person sharing their life and there’s others that do the same and you just end up chatting to them – now we have this sense of community.

"It’s nice because I get messages from people saying they have enjoyed my hauls or they love my recommendations, I was embarrassed to share posts at first but it really gives you confidence and it’s just something fun and positive to do.”

You can follow Sarah’s Instagram @plainsarahjayne

