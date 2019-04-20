Sunderland band Thieves of Liberty win place on UK-wide Fuelling The Fire Tour 2019 after being crowned Fireball’s Hottest Band 2019

A Sunderland band is feeling red hot after winning a place on the national Fuelling The Fire Tour 2019.

Thieves of Liberty have been crowned Fireball’s Hottest Band 2019, winning a full UK tour of O2 Academy main stages as part of the Fuelling The Fire Tour 2019, in partnership with AMG, Kerrang! and Fireball.

The band is made up of guitarist Kieran Wilson, 22, bass player Simeon Robson, 28, singer Lidya Ballaban, 20, and drummer Connor Henderson, 22, from Sunderland.

Last year, they won a battle of the bands competition against other North East acts to secure a place on the main stage of the O2 Academy in Newcastle as part of Fireball’s Fuelling the Fire Tour 2018.

Their performance took judges by storm and saw them chosen as the best band out of 10 nationwide tour dates to be crowned as Fireball’s Hottest Band 2019.

And now they look set to perform on the whole tour this year on at the O2 Academy main stages in the likes of London, Bristol, Manchester and Newcastle, with dates to be announced.

Guitarist Kieran said: “To win is massive for us. “Everyone is in disbelief and really excited.

“It will be our first ever tour and we will be playing to thousands of people every night alongside some big names.”

And the win is also a major step towards the band’s dream of being signed by a record label.

They are currently producing their own material and are gearing up to release their first EP recorded at Newcastle College.

Already their single ‘Medicine Wizard’ has been well received across social platforms and this summer the band will also perform at the Camden Rocks Festival in London.

Kieran added: “I feel that the music scene in Sunderland has been struggling in recent years and opportunities are hard to come by. So I hope our success will help to spark a buzz in the area.”