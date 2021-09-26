Sunderland band raise £600 to give back to lung charity who supported band member's late mother

The White Line performed for their charity event at the Alexandra Steakhouse in Sunderland.

The White Line performed at The Alexandra Steakhouse in Sunderland on Saturday, September 11 to raise funds for The British Lung Foundation.

Band member Mark Steele from Southwick set up the charity event to give back to the organisation who supported his late mother.

Mark’s mother Mavis sadly died aged 74 in September 2019 after suffering from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The event, which saw around 120 people attend, raised £600.

Mark said: “The charity event was supposed to be held in April 2020 but after Covid we had to rearrange it nearly two years later but I was determined to proceed with it – We’d like to thank the Alexandra Steakhouse for letting us host our event.

"The charity really helped my mother so I decided I wanted to give back and support this great charity.”

