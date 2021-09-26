Sunderland band raise £600 to give back to lung charity who supported band member's late mother

A band from Sunderland have raised £600 at a charity performance in memory of a band member’s late mother who sadly died of a lung condition.

By Georgina Cutler
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 7:00 am
The White Line performed for their charity event at the Alexandra Steakhouse in Sunderland.

The White Line performed at The Alexandra Steakhouse in Sunderland on Saturday, September 11 to raise funds for The British Lung Foundation.

Band member Mark Steele from Southwick set up the charity event to give back to the organisation who supported his late mother.

Mark’s mother Mavis sadly died aged 74 in September 2019 after suffering from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The charity event was held to raise funds for charity in memory of band member Mark Steele's late mother Mavis.

Read More

Read More
Mum highlights issue of organ donation shortage after 10-year-old son is diagnos...

The event, which saw around 120 people attend, raised £600.

Mark said: “The charity event was supposed to be held in April 2020 but after Covid we had to rearrange it nearly two years later but I was determined to proceed with it – We’d like to thank the Alexandra Steakhouse for letting us host our event.

"The charity really helped my mother so I decided I wanted to give back and support this great charity.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.