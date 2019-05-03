Sunderland band lands dream gig supporting top Aussie group Sticky Fingers

A group of Sunderland friends have landed a dream gig in London.

The 19-year-olds have been left stunned after being asked to support Australian band, Sticky Fingers, during their tour of the UK.

Houghton band Jarpsy, from left, Tom O'Donnell, Jack Johnson, Chris Macknight and Gary Keep.

Jarpsy, made up of four former Kepier academy students, messaged the popular Aussie band saying they would love to support them.

They were left reeling in shock when they got a message back saying the band really liked their music and would they like to support them when they play to a sell out crowd on Saturday, May 4.

Now, the four friends, whose largest crowd to date is about 100 people, are gearing up to play a gig to 5,000 music fans at the 02 Academy Brixton.

Jack Johnson, singer with Jarpsy, said he and fellow band members, Tom O’Donnell, base, Gary Keep, drums and Chris Macknight, lead guitar, who all live in Houghton, had known each other since school, but only started playing together as a band in December 2017.

We are buzzing, it is going to be amazing Jack Johnson

He said the band, which would describe their music as a sort of indie/rock, write and perform all their own material.

Jack said: “Sticky Fingers is one of the biggest bands in Australia and we really love their music.

“We heard they were coming to tour in England so decided to direct message the guitarist Seamus Coyle.

“It was just a shot in the dark and we never expected to hear anything back.”

Jack Johnson of Jarpsy. Image: Nina Elisabeth.

But, about a week later Jarpsy got a message from Sticky Fingers saying they had listened to their music and really liked it and would the band like to support them in Brixton.

Jack said: “We are buzzing, it is going to be amazing, this is a massive thing for us. I still can’t comprehend how big the arena is going to be.

“We are so excited, we all just want to be up on the stage now and performing.

“It has given us loads of confidence thinking if we are good enough for a band of this size then we must be doing something right.”

Jarpsy during a recent gig. Image: Nina Elisabeth.

The singer said by supporting Sticky Fingers it gives them a big platform for other people to hear their music.

Jack said two of the band members have apprenticeships, one has a job and the other is at university, so getting time together to rehearse is not always easy, but they would love their band to be successful.