Sunderland author who lost dad to cancer calls on others to volunteer at city charity superstore

A Sunderland author who lost his dad to cancer is calling on others to join him and give up their time to volunteer at the Cancer Research UK Sunderland Superstore.

Danni Kennedy, 31, from Penshaw, spends one day a week at the store on Pallion Retail Park and says it’s helped him deal with his dad’s unexpected death.

He started volunteering three months ago, on top of his full-time job as a senior carer at a care home - Ashbourne Lodge in Ashbrooke.

Danni has been a carer for almost 10 years and he also became a published author in 2018 – writing a fictional book, ‘A Vampire’s Gift’ under the name Daniel K Kennedy, available on Amazon.

Writing a series of stories about relationships has helped him deal with his Bipolar Disorder.

Danni says: “It’s very rewarding to be a palliative carer, but it can take its toll on you emotionally.

"I decided one day that I wanted to be on a till again and drove past the Sunderland Superstore and saw a sign asking for volunteers.

"I phoned up and asked if I could come in and work on the tills. They agreed, and I’ve loved every day I’ve been here.

"My dad died of cancer ten days after my partner’s mum died of a brain tumour.

"This was three years ago.

"My dad’s death was sudden and I’m still coming to terms with it.

“He was 59 when he died.

"He lived a fit and healthy life – he didn’t smoke or drink. He used to run fitness activities for kids on residentials and would bike 30 miles for fun.

"One day he had a bad chest and we thought it was a chest infection. It didn’t go away, and it turned out to be cancer.

“When he phoned me to tell me the news my whole world came to a screaming halt.

"It turns out that he got cancer from asbestos that was in a building he had worked on in one of his jobs, 20 years ago.

“I did a sponsored bike ride for my dad around Kielder not long after my dad died.

"Since then, I was wondering what else I could do as a tribute to him. Volunteering in the shop is a way I can do my bit for him."

Danni has also been hit by further tragedy when his partner's mum Pauline, died after being diagnosed with skin cancer, lung cancer and then a brain tumour.

"She died within a fortnight of me meeting her," he said.

"We each lost a parent 10 days apart.

"It’s heart-breaking what cancer does to families.

“If you want to get out of the house, come down and volunteer. It’s so much fun.

"I have such a laugh here and often end up buying more stuff than I donate, because everything here is such a bargain.”

The Sunderland Superstore is the North East’s very first Cancer Research UK superstore and is the biggest shop the charity has in the North East.

Superstore manager, Helen Turner-Walker said: “We’re looking for volunteers from the local community to get involved in the great work we do here.

"We have volunteers in on a Tuesday, but do need help on other days."

The shop team needs 250 hours of volunteered time each week to raise money for live saving research.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call in at the superstore or fill in an application form online. https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/apply-for-volunteering

The Cancer Research UK superstores are four times bigger than the high street shops and each item in the Sunderland superstore will cost £3 or less.