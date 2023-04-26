Ellie White hit the Amazon Top 10 Best Selling Romance Author List last year with her debut book, Love & London, with sales as far afield as Brazil, the USA, Canada, Germany and Australia.

The novel reached number seven in the Amazon Romance Best Seller list and has held a 4.5 star average reviewer rating since its release.

Now she is set to release her follow-up, Love in the Wings, which is available from next Friday, April 28, and will turn the spotlight on a host of locations across the city including Sunderland Empire, the Roker and Seaburn coast, Love Lilly and the STACK Seaburn.

Ellie with her new book

West End star

The story focuses on rising West End star Harriet Adams. When a lapse in judgement costs her her dream job, her boyfriend and so-called friends, she has no choice but to pack up her life and move back home to Sunderland where she gets a rare second chance at a career she thrives in.

Harriet is determined to stay away from theatre men, but the she meets assistant stage manager Liam Wright...

“I have been absolutely delighted with the response to my debut book Love & London and to see the book hit the international literary landscape has been a real pinch me moment,” said Ellie.

Ellie outside STACK Seaburn

"I’m so excited to shine the spotlight on my home city of Sunderland with the second book release. We have some amazing hidden gems in the city and it’s so fabulous to intertwine these into Love in the Wings.

Launch event

“From our breath-taking beaches at Roker and Seaburn to the new and popular entertainment destination at the STACK, to Sunderland Empire, an absolute gem of a theatre, it’s great to have the opportunity to showcase my home city to my growing fan base across the UK and the globe.”

Love in the Wings has a special eBook pre-order price of 99p via Amazon until the day of release and will also be available in paperback from Amazon, WHSmith and Waterstones.

Love in the Wings is Ellie's second novel

