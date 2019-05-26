Sunderland at Wembley: Who do you know in our gallery of pictures from Trafalgar Takeover 2?

And just like they did for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth two months ago, they gathered in huge numbers in Trafalgar Square in a show of pride of who they are and where they're from. See if you can see anyone you know in our gallery of pictures from Trafalgar Takeover 2.

Thousands of Sunderland fans descended on London for the play-off final, with many of them heading to the centre of the city for Trafalgar Takeover 2. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Thousands of Sunderland fans descended on London for the play-off final, with many of them heading to the centre of the city for Trafalgar Takeover 2. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Thousands of Sunderland fans descended on London for the play-off final, with many of them heading to the centre of the city for Trafalgar Takeover 2. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Thousands of Sunderland fans descended on London for the play-off final, with many of them heading to the centre of the city for Trafalgar Takeover 2. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more