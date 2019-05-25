Sunderland at Wembley: SAFC fans' predictions as they head to London for League One Play-Off Final

Sunderland fans are on their way to London ahead of this weekend's play-off final at Wembley.

Excited supporters set off on Saturday morning from Sunderland railway station for Sunday's Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final.

The Black Cats take on Charlton Athletic at Wembley Stadium hoping to win promotion to The Championship.

The Echo spoke to fans taking the 8.28am service to London.

Fan Michael Douglas, 39, from Easington Village, was at the front of the queue with his cousin Ian Stewart and Ian's son Liam Stewart.

Michael, a university lecturer, has been to Wembley numerous times before including supporting Sunderland in the 1998 play-off final, also against Charlton, and the Checkatrade Trophy final at the end of March.

Liza Rodgers (left) and Isacc Barnes are making their first visit to Wembley Stadium.

He said: "I'm not as excited as last time. Wembley is like a once in a lifetime experience, but I'm looking forward to the football.

"I think whoever gets the first goal wins."

And regardless of the outcome, Michael said he had enjoyed the season.

"It has been good to have players who look like they want to play for the club again," he said.

Nicola Wake and Steven Glendon are looking forward to the match.

Making their first trip to Wembley is 10-year-old Isaac Barnes and mum Liza Rodgers, 45.

Isaac said: "I'm excited. I think they're going to win. I feel like it's going to be 2-1 to Sunderland."

Husband and wife David and Carole Hodgson are going with grandsons Jack and Corey Thynne, aged 12, and 11.

Carole said: "I'm looking forward to it. We went to the last game at Wembley.

From Left: Ian and Liam Stewart and Michael Douglas outside Sunderland railway station.

"I want them to do it for us but more for my two grandsons."

David added: "We've got to win after 46 years haven't we?"

Nicola Wake, 32, from Ryehope, is hoping history does not repeat itself as she makes her first return to Wembley since Sunderland lost on penalties to Charlton in the 1998 play-off final.

"I think we are due a win so I'm really excited," said the Northumbria University associate professor of law.

"Hopefully, this time it will be a good game and we will win."

She is predicting a 3-2 victory for Sunderland.