Sunderland at Wembley: Last Black Cats fans head down to London ahead of play-off game

We're ready to celebrate a win.

That's what Sunderland fans heading for today's League One play-off against Charlton said as they left Wearside to watch this afternoon's game.

The 9.20am Grand Central service from Sunderland to Kings Cross was the last train to help supporters reach the capital in time to watch the 3pm kick-off.

Among its passengers was Will Dixon.

The 17-year-old from Hendon, who is studying his A-levels at Southmoor Academy, predicts a 2-1 win over the London side.

"That's what I'm hoping for," he said.

Six-year-old Olly Malcolm is set for his first Wembley experience.

"I'm excited about going down, it's a good opportunity, isn't it?

"It will absolutely be a good day out."

Six-year-old Olly Malcolm, also from Hendon, also think Sunderland fans will be heading home happy.

Sunderland fan Liam Oliver was among the passengers bound for London today.

The Hill View Infant School pupil said: "I'm really excited.

"It's the first time I'm going to Wembley and I think Sunderland will win."

Jonny Pawley, a Year 11 student at Venerable Bede, was also among the passengers on the 9.20am train alongside his dad, brother, uncle and cousin.

He sent a good luck video message to the team as he prepared to board the train, suggesting Charlie Wyke would score all Sunderland's goals.

Today's 9.20am service was the only one from Sunderland which would get fans to Wembley on time for today's match.

He said: "I think it'll be 3-1 to us, of course.

"I reckon today's going to be just as good as last time and today we've got our seats on the tunnel side."

Yesterday, staff from Grand Central and Northern Trains were on hand alongside a security team to help fans with allocated seats reach the platform with ease and those without seat reservations catch services smoothly.

This morning, with just a few passengers heading south, the station was quiet.

While the train passengers' morning went without a hitch, Sunderland fans hit by problems heading for London have been offered help by the club

