Sunderland at Wembley: Important new advice to play-off train travellers

Rail bosses have warned Sunderland football fans that direct services to London for this weekend's play-off final are already at "full capacity".

Grand Central has also urged supporters with train tickets to arrive early and expect queues before beginning their red and white pilgrimage to Wembley.

Sunderland play Charlton in the League One play-off final on Sunday at 3pm.

With only one Sunday train reaching London in time for fans to reach Wembley, the 6.42am, 8.28am and 12.18pm Saturday services south are expected to be particularly busy.

A Grand Central spokesman said: "Due to extremely high levels of demand, all Grand Central services across the weekend will be at full capacity.

"Therefore if you do not already have a ticket, seek alternative travel arrangements.

"If you have a ticket but not a seat reservation, a queuing system will be in place at Sunderland (Saturday, May 25) and London Kings Cross (Monday, May 27) to control access to the platforms

"Please arrive in plenty of time and be prepared to potentially queue for a long period of time.

"Grand Central staff will be available on the day to assist you and answer any queries."

Unlike for March's exodus to Wembley for the Checkatrade Trophy final with Portsmouth, Grand Central is unable to provide additional services.

The spokesman added: "We are using all trains available to us over the bank holiday weekend, so additional services will not be available."

Grand Central advises passengers with seat reservations to use the south concourse nearest to the ticket office.

The company said: "Passengers without seat reservations will be directed to join the queuing system.

"Please note that we cannot guarantee that you will depart on your preferred service.

"Passengers who still need to collect tickets from the ticket office or ticket machines at Sunderland, please ensure you collect them before Saturday, May 25, to avoid delays."

Grand Central can be contacted on 0345 603 4852 between 8am-6pm Mondays-Fridays. Travel information is also available at www.grandcentralrail.com