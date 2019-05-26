Sunderland at Wembley: Fans back home left 'heartbroken' and 'devastated' after play-off defeat to Charlton Athletic but vow 'I'm still Sunderland 'til I die!'

Sunderland fans were left 'heartbroken' after the Black Cats were beaten 2-1 at Wembley by Charlton Athletic, condemning the side to another season in League One.

Hundreds gathered in the Sunderland Fan Zone in the city centre to watch their side bid for promotion to the Championship.

Emotions were running high among fans who had turned out to watch the match on the big screen - but the afternoon would end in disappointment as the Addicks scored in the final minutes of the match to seal a 2-1 win.

It was the second time this season that fans had seen Sunderland lose at Wembley, following the Checkatrade Trophy loss to Portsmouth in March.

Afterwards fans said they were left 'devastated' by the result and the earlier party atmosphere at the start of the game quickly dissipated when the final whistle was blown, with the majority of supporters quick to leave the area.

Fans were 'heartbroken' that their hopes of promotion were taken away in the final minutes of the match.

But despite the disappointing result, loyal fans said they would be returning to watch Sunderland play next season, saying that no matter what, they were 'Sunderland 'til I die.'

Sunderland season ticket holder Hayley Selbie, 33, was watching the match with dad Ken Phillips and her children Faye Selbie, seven, Lewis Selbie, 10, and Ryan Selbie, 10.

She was hoping for a 2-1 win for Sunderland after their agonising Wembley play-off loss to Charlton back in 1998, so was left 'heartbroken' after the result.

She said: "A win would have been amazing, especially after being beaten by Charlton back in 1998.

"So I am devastated, but it's one of those things.

"It's a shame, but bring on next season!"

Fellow supporter Richard Hutchinson, 27, said: "I'm heartbroken.

"I just don't think they had enough fight in them ."

Graham Bunker, 27, agreed: "They didn't fight it.

"I'm devastated with the result, but I'm still Sunderland 'til I die!"

Fan Hannah Gray, 22, said: "They could have done better, so I'm disappointed."

Robina Carter, 23, said: "I am devastated but I'm still Sunderland 'til I die!"

Dave Common, known locally as Dave the Rave, said: "It would have meant a lot to win."

