Sunderland at Wembley: Extra LNER service put on to help Sunderland fans reach London

London North Eastern Railway has confirmed it has put on an additional service to help get Sunderland fans down to the capital for the play-off.

LNER has said is putting on the extra train to meet demand from fans wanting to travel to and from the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final at Wembley on Sunday.

The additional morning service will depart Newcastle at 7.20am on Sunday and call at Durham at 7.33am, Darlington at 8.09am, York at 8.41am and arrive in London King’s Cross at 10.49am.

The 10.05pm London King’s Cross to York service will make additional stops at Darlington at 1.15am, Durham at 1.33am and terminate in Newcastle at 2.09am.

The Black Cats are due to play against Charlton Athletic at Wembley Stadium at 3pm on Sunday.

LNER commercial director, Suzanne Donnelly, said: “We’re pleased to be able to support Sunderland fans get to and from the game this weekend by providing extra services for such a special match at Wembley."

Tickets can be bought from any LNER Travel Centre or the LNER website.