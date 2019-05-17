Sunderland Airshow reveals new flying displays for this year's show

Sunderland Airshow organisers have revealed there will be new flying displays at this year's show.

Attractions will include the Swiss Airforce PC-7 display team, the Norwegian Air Force Historical Squadron T-33 Shooting Star, a P-47 Thunderbolt and paired flying displays from both the Wildcat Pitts Specials and the Strikemaster.

The Strikemaster will feature at this year's Sunderland Airshow.

Also appearing at the Airshow, which runs from July 26-28, will be crowd favourites The Blades and the Bronco aerobatics, while The Fireflies are returning for Friday night's launch event with an aerial pyrotechnics display.

The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team will also be part of the programme, while a Royal Navy Wildcat is returning to Sunderland for the first time since 2016 to join the line-up.

Already announced are the RAF Typhoon, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Tutor, Falcons Parachute display team and Chinook, promising a brilliant show for the thousands of visitors who will gather along the city’s award-winning seafront to enjoy the show.

Sunderland City Council Chief Executive, Patrick Melia said: "We have worked really hard to secure aircraft that have never been seen here in Sunderland before.

The Wildcats will take part in a paired flying display at the Sunderland Airshow.

"Even after thirty years we are always looking to grow the event from strength to strength and I’m really pleased that we can announce these brilliant new acts and welcome the crew to our great city. We’re still working on the flying display line-up and if we can add to it, we certainly will.

" By having a strong flying display line-up, some great music acts and a brilliant entertainment and activity programme on the ground, we hope that more visitors than ever will come and enjoy this free weekend for all the family."

The full programme of flying displays, stage acts and ground activities will be confirmed over the coming weeks.