Sunderland Airshow 2019: Scouting for Girls and Pat Sharp announced for musical line-up at event

Chart-topping indie band Scouting for Girls have been announced as the headline act at the launch evening of the Sunderland Airshow 2019.

The band will perform on Friday July 26, performing favourites such as 'She’s So Lovely', 'Heartbeat' and 'Elvis Ain’t Dead'.

Pat Sharp

Also performing across the weekend will be television personality Pat Sharp, who will bring his famous DJ set to the show, with the Royal Marines Band Scotland, North East artists and community groups also among those also appearing.

Related: Sunderland Airshow reveals new flying displays for this year's show

Councillor John Kelly, Sunderland City Council's cabinet member for Communities and Culture, said: "The stage at Cliffe Park provides a great focal point for visitors to Sunderland Airshow, where they can gather to enjoy top class musical entertainment, which is just one of the many free activities on the event site.

"This year we are working in partnership with the team at ‘Lets Rock’ and they are providing us with first-class entertainment for our stage show."

Matt Smith from Lets Rock added: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with Sunderland City Council to bring acts to this fantastic event.



"We loved the atmosphere when we were here in 2018, and know that both our event in Herrington Country Park on 8th June and Sunderland Airshow are going to be very special this summer."

The Sunderland Airshow is a free event, but the council has set up a paid-for Take Off Enclosure offering the best views of the flying displays and close proximity of the stage and big screen, visitors can watch the show in style.

Prices start at £27.50 per adult and £15 per child and include:

::A welcome drink, buffet, and access to a pay bar.

::Activities within the enclosure for children of all ages to enjoy

::Seating indoors in the marquee, and outdoors in the viewing area

::Private toilet facilities

For more information visit www.sunderlandinternationalairshow.co.uk