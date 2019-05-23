Sunderland AFC official charity Foundation of Light smashes £30,000 fund-raising target towards tackling mental health issues

Sunderland AFC’s official charity the Foundation of Light has smashed its £30,000 fundraising target to tackle mental health issues in the North East.

The charity’s 'Give A Quid' campaign called on fans and businesses to donate £1 to support the its award-winning sport, education, employability, health and wellbeing programmes.

The campaign was backed by a number of famous faces including the Black Cats’ and manager Jack Ross, SAFC legends Niall Quinn, Kevin Ball, Jimmy Montgomery and Marco Gabbiadini as well as athletics legend Steve Cram CBE, North East England Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive James Ramsbotham, BBC commentator Guy Mowbray, SAFC chairman Stewart Donald and club staff.

Give a Quid told the uplifting stories of people who have been supported by the Foundation of Light to combat their mental health challenges.

The campaign reached more than 600,000 people on social media and saw a range of fundraising activities taking place across the North East including bucket collections in Sunderland city centre, club mascots Samson and Delilah visiting local businesses and a showcase 'Foundation Match Day' at the Stadium of Light when SAFC played Doncaster Rovers last month.

Match-worn shirts from the game have so far raised nearly £4,000 via an online auction, with Lee Cattermole, Jon McLaughlin and Lynden Gooch's still up for grabs on the Foundation's eBay page.

The SAFC Branch Liaison Council has now presented a cheque for £600 to Foundation of Light commercial director Phil King, which saw the money raised so far tip over the £30,000 mark.

Foundation of Light chief executive, Lesley Spuhler OBE, said: "Once again our incredible fans have shown why they really are the best in the country.

"The passion and pride they show in supporting their community is second to none.

"The support they have shown to the Give a Quid campaign has highlighted how important improving mental health is to our supporters.

"We knew that £30,000 was an ambitious but achievable target but with the support of Sunderland AFC, the local business community and a lot of generous people we’ve achieved it with money still coming in.

"Thank you."