Sunderland AFC fans raise £85,000 for Foundation of Light through halftime draw

Sunderland AFC fans have netted a massive £85,000 for the club's official charity during the 2018-19 season.

The Foundation of Light's Grand in Your Hand Lottery tickets were sold at every home league game, giving one lucky supporter the chance to walk away from the Stadium of Light with £1,000.

The Foundation receives all proceeds of the lottery to support its life-changing which engages over 70,000 course registrants every year through sports, health and education projects.

Cherie Lauder, Donor Relations Officer, said: "We would like to thank all Sunderland AFC supporters who bought Grand in Your Hand Lottery tickets.

"All funds raised on match days help us improve the lives of thousands of children, adults and families across the North East."

The Grand in Your Hand Lottery will return next season with tickets available from licensed sellers throughout the Stadium of Light including on the concourses and in all hospitality areas, Executive Suites and Executive Boxes just before kick-off.

The draw takes place during half-time, with the winning number appearing on TV screens around the Stadium, in SAFC’s official matchday programme Red & White and on our Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The Foundation is are looking for confident, outgoing people to sell Grand in your Hand lottery tickets. For more information call 0191 563 4734 or email cherie.lauder@foundationoflight.co.uk.

Match day lottery sponsorship packages are available for the 2019-2020 season with the chance for company brands to be seen by almost 35,000 people at every home game. For more information, email clare.wilson@foundationoflight.co.uk.