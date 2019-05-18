Sunderland AFC fans look forward to Wembley return after League One play-off semi-final win

Sunderland fans are hoping the Black Cats can overcome their Wembley hoodoo and achieve League One play-off glory.

Jack Ross’s side secured a 0-0 draw against Portsmouth at Fratton Park last night on top of their 1-0 win in the semi-final first leg and will now face either Doncaster or Charlton in the final a week on Sunday.

Sunderland AFC superfan George Forster.

Sunderland have been unsuccessful in their last six visits to the national stadium - losing to Swindon and Charlton in the play-off final, Liverpool in the Fa Cup, Norwich and Manchester City in the League Cup and Portsmouth in the Checkatrade trophy.

The team’s last victory at Wembley was the 1973 FA Cup final win.

Supporters’ Association chairman George Forster was unimpressed with Pompey’s approach to the game: “I thought what a dirty team they were,” he said.

“There were at least two occasions where the referee should have shown red cards but he didn’t.

I would rather play Doncaster than Charlton, but to be honest, I am just glad we are through. Paul ‘Sobs’ Dobson

“They were doing their best to wind us up so we would retaliate, but I knew we could play football.”

He was delighted for the fans who had made the long mid-week trip to the south coast: “There was such great support,” said George.

“I really enjoyed it and I am thrilled for the supporters.”

A Love Supreme Writer Paul Dobson is in Greece on holiday, and watched the game in a pub near Leeds/Bradford airport.

Cheering on The Lads

He was impressed by the performance against physical opposition: “Some people said last night was too defensive, but I thought the manager got it right.

“It drew them forward but the two centre halves were really up for it.”

Paul will be home in time for the final and is looking forward to being back at Wembley: “I would rather play Doncaster than Charlton, but to be honest, I am just glad we are through,” he said.

“We have beaten both of them this season, so we should have a bit of an upper hand.”