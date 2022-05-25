Sunderland AFC fans launch fundraiser as ‘thank you’ to staff at Covent Garden pub after Wembley play-off final win

The Go Fund Me page was created two days ago to say “thank you” to staff at The Nags Head pub in Covent Garden following Sunderland’s victory at Wembley on Saturday, May 21.
Sunderland AFC fans lined the streets of Covent Garden on Friday, May 20, as they once again took over London ahead of their Wembley appearance against Wycombe Wanderers.
The Nags Head has become a focal point for Black Cats supporters over the years when they first hosted fans on the night before the 2014 Capital One Cup final against Manchester City.
The page is hoping to raise £300 as a way of showing gratitude to the staff and hopes that the money will be used on a night out or even just shared among the team.
It said: “Raising money as a huge thank you to the staff at The Nags Head, Covent Garden, for their hard work, hospitality and amazing welcome this weekend.
“The Nags Head staff have welcomed SAFC supporters with open arms each time we have visited Wembley and allowed us to fill the bar and surrounding streets with a sea of red and white.
“The staff worked tirelessly this weekend and deserve a treat, whether that be a staff night out, a staff meal or an even share for tips.
"Please show your generosity to those who looked after us during our trip down south."
On Sunday, May 22, The Nags Head posted a message of thanks and congratulations to Sunderland AFC fans on their Facebook page.
The post commented: “Well that was fun. Thank you and well done to all the Sunderland fans for being so well behaved and great fun.
“A credit to your team and city."
Ahead of fans arriving in the capital, the pub has posted a photo of stacked beer kegs, telling supporters that “we are ready for you”.
If you wish to view the fundraiser, then you can do so by clicking here.