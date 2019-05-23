Sunderland AFC fans give their opinion on the new club strip

Sunderland’s new home kit for next season received the thumbs-up from fans at the club shop.

The design for the 2019/2020 campaign went on sale yesterday.

Lesley Cutting 951) from Seaham with her new Sunderland AFC shirt. Picture by FRANK REID

Among the first to get their hands on it was 51-year-old Lesley Cutting, from Seaham, who went to the shop with brother Graham.

“It’s very nice,” said Lesley, a season ticker holder.

“It’s different from the others, but I like it.”

The club only confirmed with yesterday’s unveiling that shirt sponsor Betdaq had pulled out and the shirts would feature the logo of charity Children with Cancer UK.

It’s very nice. It’s different from the others but I like it. Lesley Cutting

Lee Halliday is impressed with the gesture, but less so with the result.

“They have just covered the Betdaq logo with the new one – it’s really bad,” he said.

“When you turn it inside out, you can see the original on it.”

Opinion on the shirt’s design is divided in the famly’s Millifeld home.

Kimberley Halley looks at the new Sunderland AFC shirt

“I quite like it, but my wife doesn’t,” said 37-year-old Lee.

Kimberley Halley bought two new strips – home for daughter Mia, 14, and away for son Cameron, 11.

The pair are off to Wembley for Sunday’s play-off final.

“They love them – they are over the moon,” said 36-year-old Kimberley.

Sunderland player Chris Maguire models the club's new home kit for the 2019/20 season.

“And I really like them both.”

Some supporters have said the new look is not to their taste.

But lifelong SAFC fan Paul Dobson, who is part of the editorial team at A Love Supreme fanzine, said: “I’ve seen the kit and to be honest I quite like it.

“You always get some people who like it and others who don’t when a new kit comes out.

“Everyone objects to the all white back, but I understand it’s to do with the rules so there’s not much can be done about that.

“But overall I don’t mind it.

The new Sunderland AFC shirt. Picture by FRANK REID

“It looks a little bit more foreign, like the kits you see in the Spanish or Dutch leagues.”

Paul praised the decision to gift space on the shirt to charity, saying: “I think it’s great that they’ve done that.

“I remember Aston Villa had a charity on their shirt a few years ago and it’s good to see.

“It’s a nice move.”

Sunderland will wear their black away kit for Sunday’s League One play-off final at Wembley as the Wearsiders attempt to get back to the Championship.

“It’s about time we won at Wembley as I’ve been there every time since Sunderland won the FA Cup in 1973 and seen us lose,” said Paul.

“This time I’m confident we’ll do it and finally get a win.”

Sunderland player Charlie Wyke models the club's new home kit for the 2019/20 season.