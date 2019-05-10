Sunderland 5K run to go ahead as planned across Northern Spire bridge

Hundreds of people taking part in the very first Sunderland 5K on Saturday night have been reminded the event is taking place as normal.

The event starts and finishes at the Northern Spire shortly before Sunderland AFC face Portsmouth in the League One play-offs at the Stadium of Light.

It's part of a weekend of running as the Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon and 10K, and the Active Sunderland BIG 3K are all on the following day,.

Victoria French, Assistant Director of Culture and Events at Sunderland City Council, said: "This is the first time since its opening in August last year that the Northern Spire is hosting the start and finish of a big event.

"Our city's got a lot of experience when it comes to planning and hosting large events - whether it's the Sunderland Airshow, Sunderland AFC home matches, hosting the Talls Ships, stadium concerts or other running festivals.

"The City Council, the club, Events of the North, organisers and the emergency services have all been working together to ensure everybody - runners, fans and well-wishers - get around the city smoothly on Saturday."

The Northern Spire will be closed from 4 to 8pm to allow the event to take place.

Allison Curbishley, of Events of the North, added: "There should be no disruption to match traffic on Saturday night due to the 5K.

"The Northern Spire is the main road and bridge affected, but we all coped before it was here. Hopefully, European Way will be re-opened before kick-off and everything will be back open by 8.30pm – and from then on all roads lead to Wembley."