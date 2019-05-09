Sunderland 5k, 10k and half marathon: When events will get underway as nearly 5,000 runners take to the streets

Almost 5,000 people are expected to take part in this weekend's Run Sunderland Festival across a range of events on Wearside.

Some will be hoping to beat their personal times while others will be hoping to raise much-needed cash for worthy causes.

Runners taking part in last year's Sunderland 10k.

What time do the runs start?

On Saturday, the Sunderland City 5k will start on the recently opened Northern Spire Bridge in the city, the first time it has been used for a mass participation event.

It begins 90 minutes before Sunderland's home leg of their League One play-off semi-final tie with Portsmouth.

The following morning, after the Active Sunderland BIG 3k at 9am thousands of runners will tackle the popular Siglion Sunderland 10k, beginning at 10am in Keel Square, Sunderland city centre.

The half marathon event will start at 10.25am from the same location.

Both events will include leading club runners and hundreds of people who will be raising money for good causes, including official event charity, St Benedict’s Hospice.

Where can runners leave their belongings?

Runners are advised to leave any baggage at secure facilities at the Peacock pub in Keel Square, NOT in the Bridges Shopping Centre as indicated in race guides given to runners.

Only athletes wearing a race number will be permitted to enter the baggage area.

Which roads will be closed?

St Mary's Boulevard will be closed to traffic from 6am on Sunday and Wearmouth Bridge from 8.30am.

A rolling road closure programme will be in operation around Sunderland from 8.45am until 3.30pm.

Where can runners park?

The event car park is at Sunderland University's City Campus with those hoping to use the site urged to follow signs to event parking.

The car park is marshalled by the Rotary Club with a small donation charge.

Other parking options available in the city centre are the Bridges Shopping Centre (£1.50 charge), and the Civic Centre car park accessible from Cowan Terrace (£2 charge), both within a mile of the start line.

The Stadium of Light car park on the North Side of Wearmouth Bridge is also free.

Who will be taking part and who will be setting the runners off?

A total of over 4,500 runners are expected to tackle the three main races.

Previous winner of both the 10k and half marathon, Aly Dixon, is back from competing in the Boston Marathon to take part in the 5k on Saturday and the 10k on Sunday, while she will also complete the Bridges Challenge.

Official charity partner St. Benedict’s Hospice will have over 100 fundraising runners taking part, including Big Pink Dress Colin Burgin-Plews.

There will be over 150 volunteers on duty to make the event possible and the races will be started by Mayor of the City of Sunderland, Councillor Lynda Scanlan and the Consort of the City of Sunderland, former SAFC player Micky Horswill.

The Siglion Sunderland City Runs are being organised through a partnership between Events of the North, Sunderland City Council and their Active Sunderland team.