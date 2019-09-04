Suicide verdict after woman was found dead in her Houghton
An inquest has found a woman died due to suicide after her body was found inside her Houghton home.
Andrea Fogg was found at her house in Graswell Terrace, Houghton, on the night of Tuesday, July 9, this year, after police had been called to the address.
An inquest held at Sunderland Coroner’s Court, within the city’s civic centre, heard the 46-year-old data input clerk was found hanging, with police satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.
Coroner Derek Winter detailed how a post mortem examination confirmed that had caused her death, with toxicology reports finding there were “therapeutic” levels of prescription drugs found in her system, with some evidence of “significant alcohol intake.”
Mr Winter said there had been “no real statement of intentions from Andrea Fogg to hurt herself.”
He added: “I’m aware there was a history of some personal difficulties.”
As he closed the inquest into the death of Ms Fogg, who was born in Easington Lane, Mr Winter said: “A conclusion of suicide now has to be on the balance of probability, that something is more likely than not, and to take evidence into account that I’m satisfied it is consistent that Andrea Fogg had taken her own life and intended to do so.
“Given the methodology and history that I’m aware of, I conclude on balance of probability it was suicide.”
*The Samaritans can be called any time of day or night for free on 116 123 and people can also write down their thoughts and feelings in an email and sent it to jo@samaritans.org.