"Such a waste of a young life" - Dozens pay tribute after tragic death of teenager Thomas Brookes

Thomas Brookes and pictured with mum Helen (left) and aunt Cheryl Coggins

Thomas was found by mum Helen Wardropper at the home they shared in Westheath Avenue, Grangetown, on Saturday, September 28.

More than 100 people left messages on the Echo’s Facebook page. including the families of some of Thomas’ friends.

Moya Hutchinson wrote: “Such a waste of life of a lovely young lad. RIP Tom, Sam is devastated and really missing you, as are all of your friends. Sending love to all the family, can’t imagine what you’re going through xxx” and Lynn Robson said: “I have no words, this is too painful to imagine. RIP Tom. Kelsey will miss you so much xxx”

Julie Collins wrote: “That’s the smile I remember when him and my youngest used to sleep over at his playing xbox x” and Gillian Mallan said: “Cannot believe you're gone, you were just at my house on the Friday night with all of your mates.

“You were a good friend to my grandson, he is absolutely devastated. Hope you RIP Tom and that you're now at peace. Such a waste of a life, my deepest sympathy to your mam and dad, cannot even imagine what they must be going through. God Bless. X”

Andrea Gates said Thomas had been ‘such a brilliant character that always made everyone laugh and who had the most kind and caring soul’ and added: “Thank you for all of the times you were such a brilliant friend to those that others were not so kind to. Rest in peace Thomas xx” while Lindsey Cruickshanks-Graham wrote: “This is absolutely heartbreaking a young lad with his full life ahead of him . So sad RIP Thomas thoughts with all of your family and friends xxxx”

Joyce Cavanagh, said Thomas had been a ‘beautiful lad’ and would be sadly missed, while Stacey Adamson added: “So sad, such a handsome young man with his whole life ahead of him. More needs to be done to help people suffering with mental health, especially young men. #itsgoodtotalk #nostigma”

Scarlett Grotz wrote: “RIP Tom..I know u will be a massive miss to a lot of people including my son..absolutely heartbreaking..thoughts are with family and friends”

Ben Gawthorpe, whose brother Ross was found dead near Herrington Country Park on the morning Thomas died, wrote: “Thoughts are with the family at this sad/difficult time, I know what you are going through, it's such a hard one to take & so many unanswered questions which I'll never find out.”