"Stop selling them to the public" - Echo readers back fireworks ban in poll

Readers voted by almost two to one in favour of a ban on selling fireworks to the general public.

With Bonfire Night not far away, we asked: “Would you support a ban on selling to fireworks to the general public?”

Of 2,200 people, 69% said they should not be available to anyone, only to firework professionals, with 31% saying that the rules are fine as they are.

Diane Cave said: “I say yes, my partner got hit with one last year. Wasn’t in dangerous hands just set off and shot the wrong way, and went down his top! I hate them.”

Gemma Copping agreed. She said: “People should be only allowed to watch firework displays as having people buying them are dangerous they need banning in shops.”

David Evans agreed too, but was sceptical, saying: “Every year this is the discussion followed by government petitions nowt fresh ever happens.”

Ann Stuart Heath thinks the fireworks celebrations go on for far too long.

She said: “Nov 5th now starts in Sept and ends in January. Yes, stop selling them to members of the public, for God's sake, or if that's too much like the fun police at least sell only the versions without the bang.”

Michelle Lundy said simply: “Should just be organised displays.”

Angela Dalzell doesn’t want an outright ban, saying: “No just don’t sell them to anyone under 21 why should everyone suffer because of idiots! Be responsible.”

Wayne Andrew said: “Even if they are banned people will still be able to get their hands on them. So what’s the point? People are bringing them from different countries...”