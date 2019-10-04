"Stop selling them to the public" - Echo readers back fireworks ban in poll
Fireworks should not be available for sale to the general public, say Echo readers.
With Bonfire Night not far away, we asked: “Would you support a ban on selling to fireworks to the general public?”
Of 2,200 people, 69% said they should not be available to anyone, only to firework professionals, with 31% saying that the rules are fine as they are.
Diane Cave said: “I say yes, my partner got hit with one last year. Wasn’t in dangerous hands just set off and shot the wrong way, and went down his top! I hate them.”
Gemma Copping agreed. She said: “People should be only allowed to watch firework displays as having people buying them are dangerous they need banning in shops.”
David Evans agreed too, but was sceptical, saying: “Every year this is the discussion followed by government petitions nowt fresh ever happens.”
Ann Stuart Heath thinks the fireworks celebrations go on for far too long.
She said: “Nov 5th now starts in Sept and ends in January. Yes, stop selling them to members of the public, for God's sake, or if that's too much like the fun police at least sell only the versions without the bang.”
Michelle Lundy said simply: “Should just be organised displays.”
Angela Dalzell doesn’t want an outright ban, saying: “No just don’t sell them to anyone under 21 why should everyone suffer because of idiots! Be responsible.”
Wayne Andrew said: “Even if they are banned people will still be able to get their hands on them. So what’s the point? People are bringing them from different countries...”
Thomas Jones: “I bet 90% of the people on here wanting them banned do so because their dogs or cats get a bit of anxiety when they are being set off. And while I'm on about dogs should we ban all them as well because dogs can be dangerous?”