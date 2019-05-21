Steph Houghton and England Lioness teammate become first footballers to feature on Lucozade Sport bottles

Lucozade Sport has put footballers on the side of its bottles for first time - and they’re women.

The sports and exercise drink brand has put former Sunderland Ladies, Leeds and now Manchester City WFC Steph Houghton MBE on the packaging of 16 million bottles in support of the England Lionesses and the women’s game in general.

Lucozade has produced 16 million bottles staring Steph Houghton and teammate Nikita Harris.

The special edition bottles star England Lionesses defender and captain Steph alongside another featuring forward Nikita Parris.

They are already on sale ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019, which will be held in France from Friday, June 7, to Sunday, July 7.

Claire Keaveny, head of marketing at Lucozade Sport said: “This is the first time we’ve put any footballers on our bottles and we’re delighted to be using them to further increase awareness and interest in the women’s game.

"We’re proud to play our part in helping to make the England Lionesses household names and hope that they continue to inspire a whole generation of people to move.”

The packaging has been released to coincide with the FIFA Womens World Cup 2019.

Steph, who comes from South Hetton, added: “I’m delighted to feature on Lucozade Sport bottles this summer.

"It’s a drink I’ve used in preparation for and after matches for a long time. It’s great that they are investing and supporting the women’s game at different levels and it’s an exciting time to be part of women’s football.”

Nikita said: "This summer is going to be huge for women’s football and it’s amazing that Lucozade Sport is supporting the Lionesses like this ahead of the World Cup.

"Every footballer dreams of seeing themselves on the bottle of drinks like Lucozade Sport. My family will be so proud to see it on the shelves."

Bottles featuring Manchester City WFC player Steph Houghton come off the production line.

Lucozade Sport is the official sports drinks of the England Women’s and Men’s Senior Football Teams and has previously supported captains including Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane.

Its current ambassadors include boxing heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua and fitness coach Gemma Atkinson.