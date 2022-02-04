Starz Drama School pupils in Seaham dance for 24 hours straight to raise money for a new studio
Students at Starz Drama School are have taken part in a 24 hour “danceathon” in a effort to raise money for their new studio.
Pupils at Starz Drama School in Seaham took part in the mammoth challenge on Saturday, January 29, in an effort to raise money to kit out a new studio.
The school, which is currently based at Adelaide Row in the town, has over 300 students aged from four to 18 – with business booming following the pandemic, prompting owner Kym Cuer to have a waiting list of around 80 wanting join.
Kym signed the lease to a unit in the Seaham Grange Industrial Estate for the new premises on Tuesday, February 1, and she has told the Echo about how the event went.
She said: “It was exhausting and my legs still hurt from all the dancing but it went really well – in the end we had around 100 children turn up and they were all excellent throughout.
"The kids brought blankets and pillows so they could have naps, it was like a giant sleepover for them.
"I think at one point there was just me and two other children left standing at about 4am while everyone else slept, it was hard work but worth it.
"They all fought sleep to keep going for as long as they could but they all had a brilliant time and are now asking if we can do it again.”
The total amount raised is yet to be totalled up, with the fundraiser still live and if you wish to find out more about Starz Drama School, then you can by visiting starzdramaschool.com/ .