Staff at EE transform Sunderland Youth centre as part of charity fundraiser project
Employees at EE in Doxford have given a Sunderland Youth Centre a complete makeover in a charity project.
Around 60 EE Doxford employees came together across two charity days, earlier this month to transform Southwick Youth Centre, which hasn’t been redecorated in 14 years.
The transformation includes a fresh new look and brand new cinema room that will be completed by the end of the year.
Read More
Mark Green, Team Leader at EE in Doxford said: “We only get two charity days a year so we wanted to choose wisely in order to help a deserving organisation.
"Southwick Youth Centre hadn’t be redecorated for 14 years so we wanted to give it a new lease of life for the community to enjoy – We hope that people from the local area will take advantage of the free cinema room for movies nights and Christmas movies.”
The team at EE hope to continue working with the Youth Centre on further projects.