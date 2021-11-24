Staff at EE transform Sunderland Youth centre as part of charity fundraiser project

Employees at EE in Doxford have given a Sunderland Youth Centre a complete makeover in a charity project.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 4:28 pm

Around 60 EE Doxford employees came together across two charity days, earlier this month to transform Southwick Youth Centre, which hasn’t been redecorated in 14 years.

The transformation includes a fresh new look and brand new cinema room that will be completed by the end of the year.

EE charity project to transform the Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project building. SNYP manager Ruth Walker with EE team leader Mark Green and EE operations manager Andy Huntley (R).

Mark Green, Team Leader at EE in Doxford said: “We only get two charity days a year so we wanted to choose wisely in order to help a deserving organisation.

"Southwick Youth Centre hadn’t be redecorated for 14 years so we wanted to give it a new lease of life for the community to enjoy – We hope that people from the local area will take advantage of the free cinema room for movies nights and Christmas movies.”

The team at EE hope to continue working with the Youth Centre on further projects.

SNYP manager Ruth Walker with EE team leader Mark Green and EE operations manager Andy Huntley (R).

