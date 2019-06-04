Spice Girls in Sunderland: Museum clears football displays for special exhibition in time for Stadium of Light show

If you wanna see a wealth of Spice Girls items, you better head along to the Sunderland Fans’ Museum.

The North Bridge Street venue is marking the end of the season by clearing its displays of football memorabilia to make way for a guest exhibition centred around items which belonged or honour Scary, Posh, Baby, Sporty and Ginger.

Michael Ganley, who heads up the attraction, has said it was a coincidence that the hire of the display was already in the pipeline when the pop stars announced their reunion Spice World tour, further still when it was confirmed they would be playing a date at the Stadium of Light this Thursday.

The idea was sparked off by a pair of hand-made Dolce and Gabbana shoes which were created especially for Victoria Beckham and are already in the possession of Michael’s own collection.

The show is likely to be the last times fans will be able to see the pieces which make up the collection, as its owner Alan Smith-Allison, who curated the display, is passing it on to a new owner in the United States.

Items include a leopard-print dress which belonged to Mel B, jewellery, posters, dolls, cushions, books, branded cameras, DVDs stickers and party bags.

A host of outfits worn by the popstars feature in the exhibition.

Michael said: “A few months back I was looking to further the collection as I came across something that I wanted to put together about football and women.

“I have Victoria Beckham’s Dolce and Gabbana hand-made shoes, which are made of crocodile or alligator skin, and it’s quite barmy what we have in the football museum anyway, and I wanted to look at women in football and raise a bit of awareness of the part they play.

“I’ve already got some of David Beckham’s college work and it helps tell a story about these people.

“So I started looking into it and got chatting to this guy about his Spice Girls items and around that.

It’s going to look really vibrant and there’s going to be lots of energy about the place. Michael Ganley

“Then the Spice Girls confirmed this show in sunny Sunderland and from that, we looked at putting the museum into a different light and to change the dynamic.

“The Spice Girls is going to be a big event for Sunderland and the region and I think this will bring people in internationally.

“It’s going to look really vibrant and there’s going to be lots of energy about the place.

“Because of our location, I think we’ll get a lot of people in around the show.

The Spice Girls display at the Sunderland Fans Museum, North Bridge Street, Sunderland.

“But it’s also important for other people as well, because not everyone could afford to go or get one because of demand for the tickets.

“We’re going to be open from 10am to 10pm, so that people can still come in on their way home from school or work.”

The exhibition runs until Tuesday, June 12.

The display could be the last time the items are put on show in the UK.