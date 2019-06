After more than six months of anticipation, the day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived.

The Spice Girls will be taking to the stage at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light in a matter of hours – and we can’t wait. As we prepare to hear all of the hits – from Wannabe, to Spice Up Your Life and Holler – we want to hear from you! If you’re heading there tonight, stick with us for live updates and share all of your pre-gig pics with us.