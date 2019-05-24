Spice Girls begin reunion tour ahead of Sunderland date at Stadium of Light

The Spice Girls will reunite on stage for the first time in seven years tonight as they commence a tour which will see them heading to Sunderland next month.

Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton will perform at Sunderland's Stadium Of Light on June 6.

The Spice Girls will perform at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on June 6

Related: Geri Horner gives fans a sneak peek of Spice Girls' reunion tour ahead of Sunderland Stadium of Light show



Fans will see four of the original line-up - take to the stage at Croke Park as their comeback tour begins.

The Spice World Tour was announced last November, and will be the first time the group has performed since the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

Horner has shared images of the set-up for the performance, which features an imposing Spice World sculpture and large screens on each side of the stage.

Posh Spice Victoria Beckham will not be taking part in the comeback with her former bandmates.

Related: Spice Girls at the Stadium of Light: Travel guide from Go North East reveals bus services for show



The band also had to deny rumours of a rift in April after Brown missed the start of rehearsal for the comeback.

This followed claims made by Brown that she had a one-night stand with Horner in the Spice Girls' heyday.

Original plans for the tour involved six dates, but this was later extended to 13 due to demand.

After tonight's show at Croke Park the Spice Girls will head to Cardiff's Principality Stadium (May 27), the Etihad Stadium in Manchester (May 29 to June 1), Coventry Ricoh Arena (June 3-4), , Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium (June 8), Sunderland's Stadium Of Light (June 6), Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium (June 10) and London's Wembley Stadium (June 13-15).