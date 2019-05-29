Special postbox marks ICC Cricket World Cup's arrival at Emirates Riverside

A special postbox marking the arrival in the North East of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been unveiled in a host town.

Royal Mail is installing 10 of the special postboxes in towns and cities which are staging matches, including one at Chester-le-Street in County Durham.

The Emirates Riversdie ground at Chester-le-Street will host three matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Each is adorned with fascinating cricket-related facts connected to the area where the boxes are.

They are either located close to the host stadium or centrally in their respective town or city, and will be decorated for the duration of the tournament.

The striking blue Chester-le-Street postbox is located in the town's main thoroughfare, Front Street.

The other host cities - Nottingham, Southampton, Birmingham, London (Lord’s Stadium), Manchester, Cardiff, Bristol, Taunton and Leeds - all have their own versions.

Mark Street, head of campaigns at Royal Mail, said: “We love the opportunity to celebrate Great British traditions, and what better occasion than the honour of being the host nation for the Cricket World Cup?

"We are delighted to honour this quintessentially British sport and important occasion on our iconic postboxes.”

Paul Smith, director of city and spectator Experience for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, added: “This is a fantastic activation that will help bring the tournament to life in our host cities.

"We saw the amazing interest around the Olympic Games postboxes, and we expect these versions to do the same thing.

“We have worked hard to deliver a World Cup atmosphere outside of the cricketing stadiums with our free-to-enter fanzones and city activations, and this is another great way of engaging members of the public in this amazing tournament.”

The tournament starts tomorrow and lasts until July 14. The Emirates Riverside at Chester-le-Street, which is home to Durham County Cricket Club, will host three matches.

They are South Africa v Sri Lanka on June 28, Sri Lanka v West Indies on July 1, and England v New Zealand on July 3.

The semi-finals will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 9 and Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 11, while Lord’s will host the final on July 14.