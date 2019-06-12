More than 100 walkers from across Wearside and South Tyneside have taken part in a six-mile charity trek to raise awareness of cervical cancer.

The event was organised by Sunderland mum Ashleigh Lownie and saw fundraisers walk from South Shields pier point to Roker pier on Sunday, June 9.

Ashleigh Lownie has organised a sponsored walk from South Shields to Sunderland, on Sunday, to raise awareness of cervical cancer and raise money for Amber's Law. Ashleigh with daughter Quinn, six.

Fitness instructor Ashleigh, who runs business ‘Can You Hackett?’ was inspired to put on the event by friends Annmarie Devlin and Catherine Baker, who are cervical cancer survivors.

Their fight against cancer featured in the Echo this year, when we told how Annmarie, 44, and her pal Catherine Baker, 35, from Sunderland, were both diagnosed with cervical cancer last year and both came through it.

Walkers warming up ahead of the sponsored walk for charity Amber's Law.

To raise awareness of the condition, Ashleigh decided to hold the event called ‘Can You Walk It?’ and raise funds for charity Amber’s Law.

The Amber’s Law project was launched in 2017 in memory of Amber Rose Cliff, who lost her fight with cervical cancer aged 25.

Its aim is to get the Government to lower the screening age.

The event saw participants walk along the coastal path past Marsden Rock and Souter Lighthouse, finishing at Roker Pier.

It raised over £6,500 for the charity, with more funds still to come in.

Ashleigh, 42, said: “My friend was diagnosed with cervical cancer a year ago and shortly after she was diagnosed another of my friends was also diagnosed with it.

“They have been so brave and inspirational throughout.

“I decided to organise the walk to raise awareness of cervical cancer and money for Amber’s Law.”

Ashleigh is familiar with fundraising events as daughter Quinn, six, competes in pageants where she raises charity funds.

The youngster even made a speech at the walk thanking those who took part.

Asheligh added: “The event was absolutely brilliant.”