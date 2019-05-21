South Shields sweethearts Liam and Chloe to feature in documentary aired on the second anniversary of Manchester Arena bombing

Teenage sweethearts Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford are to feature in a new documentary aired on the second anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The hour-long radio documentary called South Shields - Together Forever, takes in the conversations between the families of Chloe, 17, and Liam, 19. with Customs House executive director Ray Spencer.

It will go out tomorrow morning, Wednesday May 22, between 9am and 10am.

The teenagers’ parents will talk about how they set up Together Forever Trust to help young people on the back of the tragedy and how this has helped with their grief.

Chloe was a studying music at college and had an interest in the performing arts whereas Liam was a keen cricketer and was studying for a degree in sport and exercise science at Northumbria University.

Caroline Curry, Liam's mum, said: "We needed to put the money somewhere and to do some good to be a legacy for our children.

"We formed a Trust to give bursaries out to inspiring performance and sports men and women to ultimately follow the dreams that were snatched away from our kids so early in their lives.”

Lisa, Chloe's mum, added: “The whole point is to make sure that Chloe and Liam are remembered together forever which is what this is all about. We had to set something up as people had money they wanted to give and we didn’t know what else to do with it.

"We felt we had to do something with it and looking back we can’t believe how quickly it was set up after what had happened. It felt it had to be done at that time because it’s what the people wanted if you like.”

The Together Forever Trust aims to provide support to young people who want to make their living in music and sport by giving practical help with auditions, exams and gaining coaching qualifications. It also aims to employ a teacher to give singing lessons and musical instruments training at discount rates.

In the documentary the families thank the people of their home town of South Shields for their support and talk about where some of the money raised has been spent, as well as hearing from some of those to benefit and people who felt compelled to help. According to the families they’ve now raised just over £300,000 and given away more than half so far.

BBC Newcastle’s South Shields - Together Forever documentary airs Wednesday 22 May at 9am will also be repeated on Bank Holiday Monday 27 May at 9am. Listerners will also be able to find it on BBC Sounds.