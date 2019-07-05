The dinghy the group landed in Jersey, along with the media release published by the States of Jersey Police

A global manhunt was launched to trace Lauren Etchells after she fled from Canada with her daughter Kaydance, who was then just a toddler, in May 2016.

This is despite a court order forbidding Lauren from acquiring a passport for Kaydance and leaving the country.

Lauren, who originally fled with her new partner and their newborn son, is believed to have travelled around Europe and the Middle East to evade capture.

Now Lauren, who is originally from South Shields, and her parents have been arrested and charged after they attempted to land on Jersey, an island in the English Chanel, in a 13ft dinghy earlier this week.

Kaydance’s mum, Tasha Brown, is set to be reunited with her child after more than three years of searching.

Lauren now faces extradition to Canada.

So who is Lauren Etchells?

Former teacher Lauren, who is originally from South Shields, left the north east of England when she was a teenager to move to Qatar.

She later moved to Canada where she married Tasha Brown in August 2012 and holds dual UK/Canadian citizenship.

The couple then had a daughter, who was born through the aid of a sperm donor with Lauren giving birth to her.

After the couple’s marriage broke down, Lauren breached a court order and fled her Canadian home with then 19-month-old daughter Kaydance, her new partner Marco van der Merwe and their newborn son Marcus in May, 2016.

Shortly after Lauren, who is now 33, left with Kaydance, Tasha contacted Saanich Police Force and an investigation into the parental abduction was launched.

A global manhunt took place to locate Lauren and reunite Tasha with her daughter.

Lauren is believed to have travelled from England to France, to the Netherlands, to the Middle East and possibly to Spain and Portugal.

At some point, she broke off her relationship with Marco and continued to move about Europe with Kaydance and her son Marcus using their UK passports.

How was Lauren eventually caught?

As Lauren’s repeatedly moved between countries, a Red Notice was published by INTERPOL - an international flag that the person is wanted.

Just after 8am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, States of Jersey Police were alerted to a suspicious dinghy landing immediately south of St Catherine, a small town on the island in the English Chanel.

When questioned as to their plans, they advised they were holidaying in France and decided to pop over to Jersey for a visit.

None of the five passengers had passports and it quickly became apparent to immigration officials that their story did not add up.

The authorities then learned the five people aboard the boat were Lauren, her parents Brian and Angela Etchells, as well as children Kaydance, now four, and Marcus, now three.

What happened when they were arrested?

Lauren has now been charged with child neglect and immigration offences, and her parents Brian and Angela, both aged 67, have been charged with aiding and abetting and immigration offences.

All three appeared in the Jersey Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, July 4 where they all entered guilty pleas for the charges. Her parents have been released on bail and will appear in the magistrates’ court on Thursday, August 8 for sentencing.

States of Jersey Police is continuing to work with the Law Officers’ Department and international partners on this case. Lauren has also been arrested on a warrant issued under the Extradition (Jersey) Law 2004 by the Jersey Magistrates’ Court.

Extradition proceedings are ongoing, for which she has been remanded in custody for four weeks. She is due to return to court for an extradition hearing on Thursday, August 1.

Kaydance and Marcus are currently in the care of Children’s Services on the Island.

What has mum Tasha, who has not seen Kaydance for more than three years, have to say?

Tasha, 45, has been using social media to carry out her own search for her daughter since she was taken from her in May 2016.

In a message to her online community, she wrote: “I am extremely grateful to learn that she is in good health and good care.

“I am celebrating today. Kaydance is alive, and we know where she is! But I can’t celebrate 100% yet. Not until Kaydance is back in Canada.

“It is for this reason that I am spending today with my lawyer, and the various other agencies involved in bringing Kaydance home safely and…SOON!! But there is a lot I still need to do.

“For now, I wish to thank some of the people and agencies that have helped, including: Elisabeth Strain and the Saanich Police Department for their devotion to this case, along with Global Affairs Canada and the Central Authorities in Victoria, BC and London, UK. Today would not be happening without these special people.

“I am also grateful for the love I received from the friends and family who kept me going during the lowest of lows.

“I guess a person can survive on hope. Thank you all for this reminder.”

What have police said now the global manhunt has come to an end?

Sgt. Julie Fast, Public Information Officer for the Saanich Police, in Canada, said: “We are extremely pleased to report that four-year-old Kaydance has been located and is in the care of the appropriate authorities in Jersey. She is in good health, is happy and appears to have been well cared for.”