Jordan Henderson could be given the Freedom of the City of Sunderland as his Liverpool FC team continues to bask in European glory.

The England and Liverpool FC player, who was born in Herrington, could be receiving the honour under plans by Sunderland City Council.

Its cabinet meets next Tuesday to consider a report on awarding Jordan, whose side won 2-0 over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League in Madrid at the start of this month, the freedom.

The confirmation of the plans come after the council said earlier this month it was considering celebrating his achievements through the honour.

The council has a tradition of awarding freedoms to notable citizens who have made significant contributions to the wellbeing and community spirit of the city.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of the council, said: "Jordan has to be among this city's greats when it comes to being an ambassador for Sunderland, for the North East, for football itself, and as a great role model for young people."

The report to cabinet outlines how Jordan, who was born in the city in 1990, joined the Sunderland AFC youth academy aged eight.

As a pupil at Farringdon Community Academy, was recognised as an 'inspirational role model' for all young people and as a 'model pupil'.

With his natural talent and athletic ability, he then rose through the youth academy and made his debut for Sunderland in 2008.

The midfielder has retained strong links with Farringdon Academy and regularly returns to school assemblies, presentations and to meet pupils.

He signed to Liverpool FC in 2011, has become its captain and gone onto play football at the highest national and international levels. He now has more than 50 caps for England and has just celebrated a career highlight with Liverpool in Europe.

Coun Miller said: "We have a long tradition of conferring honours on those who, through their achievements, act as excellent role models for Sunderland. Therefore, it's only right and proper that our city looks to award Jordan this honour."

In 2016, the council awarded freedoms to Sunderland AFC goalkeeping legend and city ambassador Jimmy Montgomery BEM and John Hays, founder of Hays Travel.

In 2017, staff at Nissan received freedoms and in March 2014 Nissan's chief performance officer Trevor Mann.

In 2013, freedoms were awarded to former Sunderland AFC player Niall Quinn MBE and Joël Batteux the Mayor of Sunderland's twin-town St Nazaire.

Other freedoms of Sunderland include television reporter Kate Adie, 4 Regiment Royal Artillery, 3 Rifles and the crew of HMS Ocean, which was Sunderland's adopted warship and the Royal Navy's largest ship for many years.

