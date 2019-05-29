Smoke bomb thrown by Portsmouth match against Sunderland 'totally unacceptable' behaviour says police officer

A police officer tasked with keeping football fans safe has hit out at the actions of a Portsmouth fan after he hurled a smoke bomb during a Sunderland game.

Samuel Parrott, 18, of Norton Drive, Fareham, has been handed the banning order preventing him from attending any regulated football matches in the country by South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

The Portsmouth FC fan, who pleaded guilty to throwing the smoke canister at the Sunderland v Portsmouth game in April, will serve the order for three years.

His actions led to a fan needing medical treatment, while game at the Stadium of Light had was paused for four minutes while the incident was dealt with.

Northumbria Police's football intelligence officer, Pc Andrea Sadler, said: "It is such a shame that a very small minority of people spoil what should be a good, friendly, day out for genuine football fans.

"The actions of this man were totally unacceptable and potentially could have been very dangerous.

"This could now affect future prospects for him by having a banning order on his record and I hope this gives a clear warning that any form of disorder within the football community will not be tolerated."

Fast food worker Parrott was also ordered to pay £253 in fines and costs after admitting throwing an item at a designated football ground.

The court heard he had bought the cannister, which had 'smoke' written on the side of it, the day before the fixture and intended to set it off if Portsmouth scored.

It was hurled at 3.23pm, when Pompey scored, the smoke bomb was let off from the Lower North stand towards the Sunderland fans.