Victoria Birch, 42, has launched the online fundraiser in an effort to raise funds to cover the cost of her brother’s funeral.

Northumbria Police said they were alerted by North East Ambulance Service that a man had been injured at an address in Sunderland Road, Newbottle at around 11.20pm on Saturday, December 25.

Emergency services attended and found 39-year-old Simon, of Sunderland, ‘with a serious injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article’.

The sister of Simon Birch has launched a fundraiser in an effort to cover the costs of his funeral.

The force confirmed on Monday, December 27, that despite efforts by paramedics, Simon – also known as Birchy – sadly died at the scene.

Victoria, who is from Grindon, said she wishes the family could “wind back the clock” following the incident.

The health and safety officer said: “Simon was a good guy, he had a heart of gold and loved things like cars and motorbikes – he lived his life in the fast lane.

"He was a loving father-of-two and sadly those girls will never get to see him again, it just doesn’t actually seem real that he has gone as we still expect him to walk through the door.

"We just wish that it hadn’t happened and if we could turn back the clock then we would.”

A target goal of £4,500 has been set by Victoria with the full amount going to the cost of the funeral and anything left over will help his family.

She added: “The money will cover the costs of Simon’s funeral and then if there is anything surplus, it will go towards his daughter’s for their future.

"We will place it into a trust fund and should they decide on something like going to university or buying a car etc. then it will be there for them to use.

"Just anything to help them out in whatever we can.”

A service will be held on February 11 at Sunderland Crematorium for Simon – you can view the fundraiser by clicking here.

