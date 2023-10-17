Meal deals which may stretch your waistline but not your wallet

While the school holidays are a period for families to enjoy time together, with the city in the ongoing grip of the cost of living crisis it's also a big strain on parents' wallets.

With the price of almost every consumable good and service seeming to have rocketed, keeping the children fed and watered over the October half-term break is just as big a challenge as keeping them entertained.

This can be a particular challenge for parents of children who are entitled to free school meals, with families often having to find extra money to pay for five additional daily meals.

With the weather also becoming distinctly more autumnal, sitting outside and eating soggy sandwiches may not be particularly appealing.

Fear not as a number of the city's most popular eateries and watering holes are offering the chance for children to dine for free or for just £1 when an adult purchases a full price meal.

And we've done your research for you.

Check out the following seven fantastic children's meal deals which may put a strain on your waistline but not on your wallet.

1 . The Wolsey Location - Millem Terrace, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 0ES. Deal - Children eat free with every adult main meal purchased. Photograph: Google

2 . Pausa Cafe Location - Timber Beach Road, Sunderland, SR5 3XG. Deal - One child gets a free meal deal with each adult spending £4 or more. Offer runs Monday to Friday after 3pm. Photograph: Google Maps

3 . The Wessington Brewers Fayre. Location - Wessington Way, Castletown, Sunderland SR5 3HR Deal - Adults can enjoy an unlimited full English breakfast for £9.99 and kids can eat free with each paying adult.

4 . Asda Superstore Cafe Location - North Road, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9AR (also at other Asda stores with cafes). Deal - Children under 16 can enjoy a hot meal from the menu for £1. Photograph: Google