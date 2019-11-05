See THREE huge bonfires on Sunderland road leaving drivers feeling the heat from their cars

Three huge bonfires were lit in a line along Ferryboat Lane in Sunderland at around 6pm, with drivers reporting that they could feel the heat from the flames in their cars.

At the time of reporting Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they had not been called to the scene.

Fire service advice states that those having a bonfire should choose a large, clear and well-mown area free from obstructions, well away from any buildings, trees and hazards like overhead cables, with as many safe entrances and exits as possible.

One of the huge bonfires on Ferryboat Lane in Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There should also be fire extinguishers, buckets of water, buckets of sand and metal litter bins on site.