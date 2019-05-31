See the stunning views for visitors from Durham Cathedral tower after three-year revamp

What a view!

Visitors to Durham Cathedral will now get the chance to look out from the revamped central tower following a three-year conservation programme.

Durham Cathedral Central Tower re-opens following restoration work.

For the first time people will be able to see the scale and intricacy of the work, which has been completed by the cathedral’s dedicated team of in-house stonemasons and the cathedral’s conservation architect. A significant part of the repair work was in response to finding heavily weathered and eroded sandstone, partly as a consequence of Victorian conservation techniques, on the upper parapet and at bell chamber level during a routine five-year inspection.

The new ‘blaxter’ sandstone which has been hand-carved and installed, will be instantly recognisable to visitors once they reach the 325th stair at the pinnacle of the climb.

The stone was supplied by County Durham-based Dunhouse Quarry and is geologically the same as that used centuries earlier.

The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, Dean of Durham, said: “Saturday will signify the start of a new era for the cathedral and the community of Durham, with special memories being made from the moment that visitors take their first steps onto the all-new viewing platform.

View of Durham City from Durham Cathedral Central Tower

“Saturday will also provide the opportunity for visitors to reflect on the rich history of the central tower, as handy interpretation boards will be in position in the stairwell corridor, offering a welcome break while visitors catch their breath at the mid-point of their climb.”

The restoration project was made possible with grants from the First World War Centenary Cathedral Repairs Fund, The Alan Evans Memorial Trust, Allchurches Trust Ltd, Friends of Durham Cathedral, Sir John Priestman Charity Trust, Headley Trust and Surtees Trust, as well as kind donations from a number of individual supporters.

Children must be eight years or older to climb the central tower at the cathedral.

Sensible footwear is essential and climbing the tower is not recommended for those while health conditions that could be affected by climbing stairs.

Other important information can be found at: www.durhamcathedral.co.uk/visit-us/cathedral-towers

Tickets to climb the central tower are available from the visitor desk inside Durham Cathedral from Saturday and are priced at £5 per adult and £2.50 per child.

